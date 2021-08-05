The Colorado Rockies reinstated right-handers Yency Almonte and Antonio Senzatela from the COVID-19 injured list on Thursday.
Senzatela (2-8, 4.58 ERA) was the starting pitcher for Thursday afternoon's game with the visiting Chicago Cubs.
Senzatela, 26, and Almonte, 27, and two other players were placed on the COVID IL on July 16.
Almonte is 1-2 with a 10.67 ERA in 31 relief appearances this season.
In corresponding transactions, the Rockies also returned left-hander Zac Rosscup and infielder Rio Ruiz to Triple-A Albuquerque.
Rosscup, 33, posted a 3.00 ERA with no decisions in four bullpen appearances.
Ruiz, 27, has batted .143 (1-for-7) with three strikeouts in five games since he was selected off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on May 24.
--Field Level Media
