wire Rockies activate C Elias Diaz from injured list Field Level Media Aug 21, 2022 The Colorado Rockies reinstated Elias Diaz from the 10-day injured list on Sunday and optioned fellow catcher Dom Nunez to Triple-A Albuquerque.Diaz, 31, has been sidelined with a left wrist sprain.He is batting .230 with six homers and 33 RBIs in 77 games this season.Diaz is a career .245 hitter with 39 homers and 168 RBIs in 459 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2015-19) and Rockies.Nunez, 27, is batting .121 (4-for-33) in 14 games this season.He is hitting .180 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs in 111 career games with the Rockies.--Field Level Media
