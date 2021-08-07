Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers has left Saturday night's game against Miami after getting hit with a pitch on the right hand in the sixth inning.
Rodgers, who earlier extended his hitting streak to 14 games, exited after pitcher Zach Pop's pitch came in on him and hit him flush on the right hand. He was looked at by a trainer and removed from the game.
Ryan McMahon ran for him and stayed in the game.
--Field Level Media
