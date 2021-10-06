Sorry, an error occurred.
The Houston Rockets acquired forward Sekou Doumbouya and a 2024 second-round draft pick from the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.
Doumbouya, 20, was acquired by Brooklyn in a trade with the Detroit Pistons on Sept. 4.
The 2019 first-round draft pick (15th overall) played 13 minutes in the Nets' preseason victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, totaling 11 points and four rebounds.
In 94 games (30 starts) across two seasons (2019-21) with the Pistons, the 6-foot-8 Doumbouya averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game.
--Field Level Media
