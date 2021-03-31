Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers in the evening then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.