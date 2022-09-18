Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper and outfielders Michael Harris II Robbie Grossman and Ronald Acuna Jr. react after the Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) hits a single to drive in a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) runs after hitting a double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single to drive in a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) reacts after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) watches the ball after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts as he scores a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) runs the bases to score a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a double to drive in a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) hits a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) runs the bases to score a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts on second base after hitting a double to drive in a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) hits a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez (60) and catcher William Contreras (24) react after the Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez (60) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) studies a tablet in the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) reacts towards the Braves dugout after hitting a double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter (70) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) gets high fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after being called out on strikes against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) throws out Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) (not pictured) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) talks to starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) on the pitchers mound during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter (70) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott (5) throws to force out Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) (not pictured) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws to first base over Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter (70) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper and outfielders Michael Harris II Robbie Grossman and Ronald Acuna Jr. react after the Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) hits a single to drive in a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Spencer Strider tossed his 200th strikeout Sunday against the Phillies, becoming the first Braves rookie to do so since Kid Nichols in 1890
USA Today Sports - Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) runs after hitting a double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single to drive in a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) reacts after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) watches the ball after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts as he scores a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) runs the bases to score a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a double to drive in a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) hits a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) runs the bases to score a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts on second base after hitting a double to drive in a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) hits a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez (60) and catcher William Contreras (24) react after the Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez (60) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) studies a tablet in the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) reacts towards the Braves dugout after hitting a double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter (70) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) gets high fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after being called out on strikes against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) throws out Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) (not pictured) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) talks to starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) on the pitchers mound during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter (70) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott (5) throws to force out Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) (not pictured) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws to first base over Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter (70) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Robbie Grossman drove in a pair of runs to spark the Braves to a 5-2 win and a three-game sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
Spencer Strider fanned 10 to become the first Atlanta rookie to record 200 strikeouts.
Strider did not allow a hit until Alec Bohm delivered a solo homer with two outs in the sixth. Center fielder Michael Harris II made a leaping effort to catch the ball and barely missed depriving Bohm of his 12th homer.
In his six innings of work, Strider allowed one hit, three walks and struck out 10. It was Strider’s sixth game with double-digit strikeouts and gives him 202 for the season.
Grossman went 2-for-4 and got the Braves (91-55) on the board in the third inning when he doubled home Harris, who started the inning with a double. Grossman added a solo homer in the seventh inning, his seventh.
Grossman has hit five home runs since being traded to Atlanta in early August.
The Atlanta bullpen got a scoreless inning from both Tyler Matzek and A.J. Minter. Jesse Chavez allowed a solo homer to J.T. Realmuto with two outs in the ninth.
Philadelphia (80-66) starter Bailey Falter went 4 2/3 innings and allowed one run on four hits, two walks and three strikeouts. He was relieved by Andrew Bellatti when the Braves put runners on the corners in the fifth and he fanned Austin Riley to end the threat.
But the Braves tacked on three runs against the Philadelphia bullpen. Atlanta regained the lead in the sixth when William Contreras hit a solo homer, his 19th, against Connor Brogdon (2-1). The Braves added two more in the seventh off Sam Coonrod and took a 4-1 lead on Grossman’s homer and Riley’s RBI single. Atlanta scored one against David Robertson on Marcell Ozuna’s RBI double in the eighth.
Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins was back in the lineup after missing two games with a bruised right hand and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.