ORLANDO, Fla. — With Major League Baseball set to make a new proposal to the players in a Saturday negotiating session, commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday he believes there will be a new labor agreement in place for the season to start as planned on March 31.
“I am an optimist,” Manfred said Thursday at the conclusion of the quarterly owners’ meetings. “And I believe we will have an agreement in time to play our regular schedule.”
Now, of course, we will have to see what the players say when they receive the proposal and whether the owners moved enough on a series of economic issues related to paying young players more and enticing teams to be more competitive.
Manfred said “there was no change right now” in plans for spring training, but it is all but logistically impossible for camps to open early next week as planned across Florida and Arizona even if an agreement is reached this weekend.
More likely, it would be at least a few days before camps could open once a deal is made, given the need for the agreement to be ratified and other logistics. Manfred said teams would be comfortable with spring training being abbreviated from the usual six weeks to about four.
That creates about a two-week window for the sides to get an agreement. If not, the start of the regular season would have to be delayed and/or the schedule shortened, which Manfred said they don’t want to do.
“I see missing games as a disastrous outcome for this industry,” Manfred said. “And we’re committed to making an agreement in an effort to avoid that.”
Early spring training exhibitions, scheduled to start around Feb. 26, could end up being canceled even if there is an agreement. Manfred said they don’t intend to have teams play major-league exhibitions with minor-league players.
Manfred said any decisions on the spring timetable will be made in conversation with the union. More important will be how the players view the new offer.
“We’re going to make a good-faith, positive proposal in an effort to move the process forward,” he said. “Whether or not that happens is a product of the process. I just don’t know. It’s a good proposal.”
Owners implemented the lockout on Dec. 2 in what they said was an effort to “jump start” negotiations, though only a handful of sessions have been held.
In short, the players are pushing for most of the changes, seeking ways to get young players paid better and prevent service time manipulation, enticing teams to be more competitive while eliminating artificial payroll caps caused by luxury tax limits, correcting concessions from previous agreements.
Owners mostly prefer the status quo, showing little to no interest in union initiatives to reduce revenue sharing payments between teams, lower service time requirements for players to be eligible for arbitration or free agency, or significantly raise payroll limits related to the competitive balance tax.
