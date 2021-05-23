Rob Font landed nearly three times the amount of signature strikes in a unanimous decision over Cody Garbrandt in a bantamweight main event Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Of Font's 183 strikes landed, 176 were significant and 145 of those landed to Garbrandt's head, leading to a 48-47, 50-45, 50-45 victory for Font (19-4).
"I can't go hook for hook with him," Font said afterward. "I was preaching the whole time -- stay disciplined. I really believe it's the best jab in UFC."
It was the fourth straight win for Font. Garbrandt dropped to 12-4.
Earlier, Carla Esparza stopped Yan Xiaonan by TKO at 2:58 of the second round by punches in a women's strawweight bout.
Other winners: Jared Vanderaa by unanimous decision; Norma Dumont by split decision; Ricardo Ramos by unanimous decision; and Jack Hermansson by unanimous decision.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.