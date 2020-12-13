The Big Ten announced its final week schedule on Sunday, highlighted by Ohio State and Northwestern meeting in the conference championship game and a pair of rivalry games.
The Buckeyes and Wildcats are slated to play on Saturday in the title game at noon ET in Indianapolis.
Following that game, Minnesota and Wisconsin will meet at 4 p.m. ET in Madison, Wis., for the 130th time. The teams, who play for the right to take home the Paul Bunyan Axe, saw their Nov. 28 game canceled because of COVID-19.
"The Minnesota and Wisconsin rivalry is one of the best in sports," Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. "This game means a tremendous amount to the student-athletes, coaches and fans of both schools. We are excited play and extend this rivalry.
"In a year of constant change, we appreciate the Big Ten, both administrations and each conference member institution for preserving this rivalry."
Also on the schedule for "Championship Week," as the conference is calling it, are a pair Friday contests featuring Nebraska at Rutgers and Purdue at Indiana.
The Boilermakers and Hoosiers were supposed to play this weekend, but the Saturday game was canceled amid COVID-19 outbreaks in both programs. The teams have played annually since 1920.
Additionally on Saturday, Michigan will play at Iowa, and Illinois will travel to Penn State. Michigan State will visit Maryland at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Spartans and Terrapins were supposed to play Nov. 21, but the game was called off because of the virus.
--Field Level Media
