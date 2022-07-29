Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) reacts after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves former player and baseball hall of fame inductee Dale Murphy shown on the field during alumni weekend prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) reacts after a call during the game against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) talks to someone in the seats next to the dugout during the game against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Jake McCarthy (30) watches his bunt attempt against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly (18) watches his single against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) walks off the field to applause as he leaves the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) walks to the pitchers mound to change pitchers against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) pats starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) on the back as he removes him from the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) steals second base against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; The shoe of Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) shown on third base against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) shown after stealing second base against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts after catching a pop up in the infield against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) gets a force out against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) appears to grab his side after throwing the final pitch of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) hits a single to drive in a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) runs after hitting a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves bench coach Walt Weiss (4) and manager Brian Snitker (43) react with shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after Swanson scored a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) wipes his forehead as he leaves the field against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) tracks down a ball hit by Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) (not shown) during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) reacts with first baseman Matt Olson (28) after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) reacts after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Austin Riley had three hits, including his 29th home run, and Kyle Wright won his National League-leading 13th game to help the Atlanta Braves defeat the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series.
Riley, who had his 18-game hitting streak end on Wednesday, hit a solo homer off Madison Bumgarner in the first inning. He went 3-for-4 with two doubles and upped his batting average to .299.
Wright (13-4) extended his winning streak to six straight decisions. He pitched 6 2/3 innings on the muggy night and allowed two runs on five hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Wright has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his last six starts.
Kenley Jansen threw a scoreless ninth inning and earned his 24th save, despite loading the bases. He picked up three strikeouts, fanning Jordan Luplow to end the game.
Bumgarner (6-10) worked six innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and three walks. He failed to record a strikeout, one start after fanning a season-high nine against Washington.
The Braves scored three times in the third inning thanks to two defensive gaffes. Michael Harris II walked and took second when Ronald Acuna Jr. reached on a misplayed grounder by second baseman Ketel Marte that was ruled a hit. Harris scored on the next play when Dansby Swanson's grounder to third was thrown into right field by Josh Rojas. That was followed by an RBI double by Riley and a run-scoring single by Travis d'Arnaud, giving the Braves a 4-0 lead.
Arizona cut into the deficit Jake McCarthy singled in a run in the fourth and Geraldo Perdomo slammed his third homer, a solo shot, in the fifth to make it 4-2.
Atlanta added another run in the bottom of the fifth on Riley's 29th double of the season, which scored Swanson. Riley struck out in the seventh, leaving him short of becoming the first Brave with four extra-base hits in one game since Freddie Freeman in 2017.
