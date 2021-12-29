Sorry, an error occurred.
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Wednesday that guard Ricky Rubio tore the ACL in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season.
Rubuo was injured during a 108-104 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday,
An MRI exam Wednesday revealed the tear.
Rubio also tore the left ACL during the 2011-12 season when he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Rubio, 31, was averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 assists per game in his first season with the Cavaliers, who surged to a strong start.
The 11-year NBA veteran has career averages of 11.1 points and 7.6 assists per game in stints with the Timberwolves (2011-17, 2020-21), Utah Jazz (2017-19), Phoenix Suns (2019-20) and Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers (20-14) next play at the Washington Wizards on Thursday.
--Field Level Media
