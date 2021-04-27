Rickie Fowler and John Catlin received special exemptions to next month's PGA Championship, the PGA of America confirmed to multiple outlets Tuesday.
The season's second major tournament takes place May 20-23 at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina.
Fowler, 32, has not posted a top-10 finish this season and has tumbled from No. 53 at the end of 2020 to No. 111 in the current Official World Golf Rankings.
Fowler missed out on the Masters earlier this month, ending a streak of major appearances that dated back to the 2010 Open Championship.
Catlin, 30, is ranked No. 82 in the world and plays primarily on the European Tour, where he has won three times since September.
--Field Level Media
