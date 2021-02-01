The Richmond Spiders' men's basketball season has been interrupted numerous times over pandemic-related issues, and now it's happening again.
Citing "Sunday's COVID-19 testing and contact tracing," the school said in a two-paragraph announcement that the program is pausing team activities, and that Tuesday's scheduled home game against Atlantic 10 rival George Mason has been postponed.
It's the second straight game the Spiders have lost due to COVID-19 issues. Friday's scheduled home game against No. 22 Saint Louis never took place because the Billikens, who arrived in Richmond on Thursday, were advised by their medical staff to return home.
This is the third time this season the Spiders have been idled by the pandemic. The first cost them a week of team activities in early December, and the second stretched two weeks in January.
Richmond (10-4, 4-2 Atlantic 10) is scheduled to play Friday at Dayton.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.