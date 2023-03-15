Texas ribeye steak. Blackened Redfish. Cheeseburger sliders -- "Scottie-style."
Defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is serving up a feast for golfing royalty on April 4, the night of the Masters champions dinner at the Masters Club in Augusta, Ga.
Firecracker shrimp and tortilla soup are also on the menu, joining the sliders as appetizers.
The champs get their choice of entree -- ribeye or blackened redfish -- to go with sides of macaroni and cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, fried brussels sprouts and seasoned fries.
Warm chocolate-chip skillet cookies and ice cream finish off the dinner.
Scheffler, 26, is No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings following Sunday's win at The Players Championship.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.