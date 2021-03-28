The Kansas City Royals selected the contract of right-hander Wade Davis on Sunday, guaranteeing the veteran's salary for 2021.
Davis, 35, reportedly will earn $1.25 million guaranteed with an opportunity to earn an additional $1.125 million in incentives. He signed a minor-league deal in January with the hopes of securing his spot on the 40-man roster by the end of spring training.
In 2020, Davis appeared in only five games with the Colorado Rockies. He gave up 10 runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings for a 20.77 ERA.
Davis' career statistics are much better as the three-time All-Star looks to revive his career. He is 63-52 with a 3.81 ERA and 139 saves in 517 games, including 88 starts.
During the past three seasons with Colorado, Davis racked up 60 saves. He also notched 47 saves with the Kansas City Royals and 32 saves with the Chicago Cubs.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.