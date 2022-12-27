Free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is heading home to Texas, agreeing to a two-year deal with the Rangers on Tuesday.
The contract includes a third-year vesting player option, with performance bonuses also included in the deal. The Rangers didn't reveal financial details of the pact, but according to multiple media reports, Eovaldi is guaranteed $34 million.
Eovaldi, who will turn 33 in February, has primarily served as a starter during his 11-year career. He has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2011-12), Miami Marlins (2012-14), New York Yankees (2015-16), Tampa Bay Rays (2018) and Boston Red Sox (2018-22).
In 240 career appearances (221 starts), Eovaldi is 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA. He has racked up 1,060 strikeouts in 1257 2/3 innings of work.
In his fifth and final season with Boston in 2022, Eovaldi made 20 starts and went 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA. The veteran right-hander has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and missed over a month last season due to lower back inflammation. Before going on the injured list, he posted a 4-2 record and had a 3.16 ERA in 12 starts.
A 2018 World Series champion with the Red Sox, Eovaldi enjoyed his best season in Boston in 2021, going 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA and 195 strikeouts over an American League-leading 32 starts. He was also named an All-Star for the first time of his career last year.
Eovaldi pitched for the same Alvin (Texas) High School, the same school that produced Rangers Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan.
