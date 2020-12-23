Right-hander Matt Andriese agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, putting the reliever on his fourth different team in four years.
Andriese, 31, went 2-4 with the Los Angeles Angels last season and had a 4.50 ERA in 32 innings over 16 appearances. The deal with the Red Sox has a club option for 2022.
Considered a swing man with starting potential, Andriese did have one start with the Angels last season and has 50 starts across 183 career appearances. He is 26-34 lifetime with a 4.57 ERA for the Tampa Bay Rays (2015-18), Arizona Diamondbacks (2018-19) and Angels (2020).
--Field Level Media
