The New England Revolution have signed veteran defender Ben Sweat for the remainder of the 2023 MLS season.
The deal announced Tuesday includes an option for 2024 for Sweat, 31, who will occupy a supplemental roster slot.
Sporting Kansas City waived Sweat on April 4 after he appeared in five games (four starts) this season.
He has one goal and 14 assists in 121 MLS matches (106 starts) with New York City FC (2017-19), Inter Miami CF (2020), Austin FC (2021) and Sporting KC.
"Ben Sweat is an experienced defender in our league, and his arrival adds depth and versatility to our roster," said Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena.
The Revolution return to action at home Saturday night against Sweat's former Sporting KC squad.
--Field Level Media
