Goalkeeper Matt Turner signed a contract to remain with the New England Revolution, the team announced Tuesday.
Terms of the deal were not announced by the Revolution for Turner, who is a member of the United States men's national team.
Turner, 26, posted an 8-7-7 record with six shutouts in 22 matches (all starts) last season. He finished second in the voting for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year behind Andre Blake of the Philadelphia Union.
Turner owns a 24-21-23 career mark with 16 shutouts in 69 matches, all with the Revolution. He made his MLS debut in 2018 after being signed two years earlier out of Fairfield University.
