The New England Revolution signed defender Christian Mafla after a transfer from Colombia's Atletico Nacional, the MLS club announced Monday.
Mafla, 27, has played professionally in South America for the past 10 seasons, including the last five in his native Colombia's top flight with Atletico Nacional (2017-20) and Atletico Bucaramanga (2014-17).
"Christian Mafla is a left-sided defender who offers both experience and skill in his position, making him a very good addition to our backline," New England head coach Bruce Arena said in a news release. "Christian is a strong one-on-one defender, a talented passer, and is comfortable moving into the attack. We are delighted to welcome him to the Revolution."
Mafla has appeared in more than 190 matches since making his professional debut with Colombia's Boyaca Chico in 2011.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.