The New England Revolution terminated the contract of defender Alexander Buttner by mutual agreement on Wednesday.
Buttner, a left back from the Netherlands, made 17 appearances (15 starts) with the Revolution in 2020 and posted three assists.
Before joining the New England club last year, Buttner, 31, played 12 seasons with Vitesse, Manchester United, Dynamo Moscow and Anderlecht. He had 20 goals and 37 assists in 275 appearances.
The Revolution acquired left back Christian Mafla in December.
