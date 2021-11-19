The New England Revolution don't know who they will open the postseason against, but they do know they are favored to win their first MLS Cup title.
The Revolution earned the Supporters Shield by racking up 73 points with a 22-5-7 record during the regular season. They are the top seed in the Eastern Conference and will play either fourth-seeded New York City FC or No. 5 Atlanta United FC on Nov. 30.
New England has reached five previous MLS Cup finals -- in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2014 -- and have lost them all. But the Revolution have been installed as the +300 favorites by BetMGM to break that dubious historical mark.
Western Conference No. 1 seed Colorado also earned a Round One bye on the final day of the regular season, but the Rapids are the third betting favorite at +625 at BetMGM behind the Revs and the Seattle Sounders (+525).
The Rapids will play either the No. 4 Portland Timbers or No. 5 Minnesota United FC on Nov. 30, while the Sounders are preparing to play host to seventh-seeded Real Salt Lake on Tuesday.
The playoffs begin Saturday with the New York Red Bulls visiting the Philadelphia Union followed by Sporting Kansas City playing host to the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Sunday's action features NYCFC hosting Atlanta and Minnesota visiting Portland.
