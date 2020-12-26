New England Revolution veteran midfielder Lee Nguyen is leaving MLS after 11 seasons and will join Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam's V.League 1.

Nguyen, 34, had two separate stints with the Revolution, starting with the club in 2012 and staying there until he was traded to expansion Los Angeles FC in 2018. He was selected by Inter Miami CF in the expansion draft in advance of the 2020 season before he was traded back to New England in September.

He has 52 goals and 50 assists over seven seasons with the Revolution. In 256 career MLS games, Nguyen has 55 goals and 59 assists.

The Texas native, of Vietnamese ancestry, started his professional career in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven (2005-06) before moving on to Dutch side Randers for two seasons. He also has nine appearances for the United States Men's National Team.

--Field Level Media

