Freshman Tristan da Silva more than doubled his previous season-high with 15 points off the bench and fellow reserve Jeriah Horne led all scorers with 16, sending Colorado to a 78-49 demolition of Oregon State on Monday in Boulder, Colo.
Dallas Walton added 12 points for the Buffaloes (15-5, 9-4 Pac-12), who completed a four-game homestand with three wins, including two in a row.
Ethan Thompson had 10 points to lead the Beavers (10-8, 6-6), who were opening a three-game trip that will see them face Arizona and Arizona State later this week.
After totaling just 10 points in his first 10 college games, da Silva followed up a season-best, six-point effort against Arizona on Saturday by hitting all six of his shots Monday.
Horne shot 6-for-8, helping the Buffaloes connect at a 55.8 percent rate, as opposed to the Beavers' 32.7 percent.
En route to its eighth win in the past 10 games, Colorado took control for good after the Beavers' Thompson completed a three-point play to produce a 14-all tie with 12:24 remaining in the first half.
Horne countered with a three-point play of his own 15 seconds later to give the Buffaloes a lead they never relinquished.
With D'Shawn Schwartz and Maddox Daniels contributing 3-pointers, Colorado finished the half on a 26-13 run to open a 40-27 advantage.
Oregon State never got closer than 13 in the second half.
Horne and Walton shared game-high rebound honors for the Buffaloes with seven apiece.
Thompson's 10 points came despite just 3-for-9 shooting for Oregon State, which had entered the contest on a two-game winning streak after sweeping the Washington schools at home last week.
Thompson made one of his three 3-point attempts as the Beavers shot just 4-for-16 from beyond the arc.
Roman Silva totaled seven points and five rebounds while Warith Alatishe collected a team-high six rebounds to complement five points for Oregon State, which will get a rematch with Colorado at home on Feb. 20.
--Field Level Media
