The New York Yankees agreed to terms with veteran reliever Darren O'Day on a one-year, $2.5 million contract, MLB Network reported Wednesday.
The deal, pending a physical for the 38-year-old right-hander, also includes player and team options for 2022, per the report.
It's the latest move for the Yankees, who traded Adam Ottavino to the Boston Red Sox on Monday and acquired Jameson Taillon from Pittsburgh on Sunday.
O'Day spent the past two seasons in Atlanta after a seven-year stint in Baltimore. The submarine-style pitcher also played for the Texas Rangers (2009-11), New York Mets (2009) and Los Angeles Angels, where he started his career in 2008.
O'Day went 4-0 with a 1.10 ERA in 19 games last season with the Braves, striking out 22 batters in 16 1/3 innings. He made five postseason appearances.
For his career, O'Day is 40-19 with a 2.51 ERA with 600 strikeouts in 576 2/3 innings. He earned his lone All-Star appearance in 2015 with the Orioles, going 6-2 with a 1.52 ERA in 68 games with six saves.
--Field Level Media
