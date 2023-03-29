The New York Yankees signed outfielder Franchy Cordero to a split major league contract, putting the veteran in line to make the team's Opening Day roster, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
The deal will pay Cordero $1 million in the majors and $180,000 in the minor leagues, ESPN reported.
Cordero, 28, was released by the Baltimore Orioles on Monday after hitting .413 with an OPS of 1.099 in 18 spring training games. He also struck out 11 times in 47 plate appearances.
Cordero hit .219 with eight home runs and 36 runs in 84 games with the Boston Red Sox in 2022.
He's a career .221 hitter with 21 home runs in six major league seasons with the San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals and the Red Sox.
--Field Level Media
