Right-hander Deivi Garcia will start Monday night for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, multiple outlets reported Sunday.
Garcia will be recalled from the taxi squad and make his first start of the 2021 season.
The 21-year-old top prospect said he hopes to deploy his slider when he pitches at Camden Yards.
"My preparation was kind of like just normal, getting ready for a start," Garcia said through an interpreter, per MLB.com. "I did want to focus a little bit on my slider. It's a pitch I like and I've been using. I wanted to just get better with it and see what situations in the game I can use it."
Garcia started six games for the Yankees last season and finished 3-2 with a 4.98 ERA.
--Field Level Media
