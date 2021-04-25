Right-hander Deivi Garcia will start Monday night for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, multiple outlets reported Sunday.

Garcia will be recalled from the taxi squad and make his first start of the 2021 season.

The 21-year-old top prospect said he hopes to deploy his slider when he pitches at Camden Yards.

"My preparation was kind of like just normal, getting ready for a start," Garcia said through an interpreter, per MLB.com. "I did want to focus a little bit on my slider. It's a pitch I like and I've been using. I wanted to just get better with it and see what situations in the game I can use it."

Garcia started six games for the Yankees last season and finished 3-2 with a 4.98 ERA.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.