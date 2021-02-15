The New York Yankees agreed to a deal Monday with free-agent left-hander Justin Wilson, according to multiple reports.
Terms of the deal, which is pending a physical, have not been disclosed.
Wilson spent the last two seasons with the New York Mets where he recorded a 2.91 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched. He appeared in 74 games with the Yankees in 2015, where he delivered a 3.10 ERA.
The 33-year-old has compiled a 32-22 record with a 3.27 ERA in 429 1/3 innings pitched across nine seasons. All 480 of his appearances have been in relief. He has spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2012-14), Detroit Tigers (2016-17) and the Chicago Cubs (2017-18), in addition to his time with both New York teams.
