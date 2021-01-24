The New York Yankees acquired right-hander Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for four minor-league prospects, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.
The Pirates will receive pitchers Miguel Yajure and Roansy Contreras, shortstop Maikol Escotto and outfielder Canaan Smith. Per MLBPipeline, Yajure was the Yankees' No. 15 prospect, Contreras No. 19 and Smith No. 21.
Taillon, 29, recorded 14 wins with Pittsburgh in 2018 before appearing in just seven games the following season. He missed all of the 2020 campaign while recovering from his second Tommy John surgery.
Taillon owns a 29-24 record with a 3.67 ERA in 82 career starts with the Pirates. He was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.
The reported addition of Taillon comes on the heels of the Yankees agreeing to terms on a one-year, $11 million contract with two-time Cy Young Award recipient Corey Kluber.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.