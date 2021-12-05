The initial X-rays on Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum's ribs were negative and he will be further evaluated Sunday, per multiple reports.

The 30-year-old veteran was injured when he fell awkwardly during the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 145-117 loss to the visiting Boston Celtics.

McCollum, who finished with a team-high 24 points plus six assists, is averaging 20.6 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 24 starts this season. He is shooting 39.3 percent from 3-point range.

He has averaged 19.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 552 games (455 starts) since the Blazers drafted him 10th overall in 2013.

Portland concludes its four-game homestand Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

--Field Level Media

