The Kansas City have retained receiver Demarcus Robinson on a one-year deal, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
The Houston Chronicle reported the deal is worth $1.137 million.
The 26-year-old Robinson caught 45 passes for 466 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games (nine starts) last season, his fifth with the Chiefs.
The receptions and yardage were a career best for Robinson, who has caught 120 passes for 1,415 yards and 11 touchdowns in 80 games (32 starts) for Kansas City.
Robinson was a fourth-round draft choice in 2016 out of Florida.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.