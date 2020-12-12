Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has reached agreement to become the head coach at South Alabama, according to multiple reports.

Wommack, 33, will be the youngest head coach of an FBS program. He spent two seasons (2016-17) as South Alabama's defensive coordinator before leaving for a position on the Indiana staff. This season was his second as the Hoosiers' defensive coordinator.

Wommack replaces Steve Campbell, who was fired after going 9-26 over three seasons. The Jaguars went 4-7 this season.

As a player, Wommack was a fullback for Arkansas (2005-06) and a tight end for Southern Miss (2007-09).

His father, Dave, was a college assistant for 38 seasons (1979-2016), including stints as a defensive coordinator for Ole Miss, Arkansas State, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Southern Miss and UNLV.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.