Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has reached agreement to become the head coach at South Alabama, according to multiple reports.
Wommack, 33, will be the youngest head coach of an FBS program. He spent two seasons (2016-17) as South Alabama's defensive coordinator before leaving for a position on the Indiana staff. This season was his second as the Hoosiers' defensive coordinator.
Wommack replaces Steve Campbell, who was fired after going 9-26 over three seasons. The Jaguars went 4-7 this season.
As a player, Wommack was a fullback for Arkansas (2005-06) and a tight end for Southern Miss (2007-09).
His father, Dave, was a college assistant for 38 seasons (1979-2016), including stints as a defensive coordinator for Ole Miss, Arkansas State, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Southern Miss and UNLV.
