The Washington Wizards agreed to give center Daniel Gafford a three-year, $40.2 million extension, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
Gafford, 23, will earn $1.78 million this season and $1.9 million the next year before his extension begins. He will be under contract through the 2025-26 season.
The Wizards acquired the 2019 second-round pick out of Arkansas from Chicago at the trade deadline last season. Washington won 17 of the 23 games he played after the deal.
He averaged 4.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in 31 games (11 starts) with the Bulls prior to the trade and 10.1, 5.6 and 1.8 with one start in those 23 games for the Wizards after.
Washington will open the new season Wednesday night in Toronto against the Raptors.
--Field Level Media
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
