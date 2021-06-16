The Washington Wizards parted ways with head coach Scott Brooks on Wednesday after the two sides failed to agree on a new deal, multiple outlets reported.
His contract expired at the end of the 2020-21 season.
Brooks, 55, led the Wizards to a 34-38 record and a playoff appearance as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference this season. They lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in five games in the first round.
He compiled a 183-207 record with three postseason berths in five seasons in the nation's capital. Before that, he went 338-207 with five playoff appearances in seven seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2008-15).
Brooks was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 2009-10 and guided the Thunder to the NBA Finals in 2011-12, losing to the Miami Heat in five games.
