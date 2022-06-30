The Washington Wizards and veteran guard Delon Wright agreed to a two-year deal worth $16 million on Thursday, according to ESPN and NBC Sports Washington.

Wright, 30, played 77 games for the Atlanta Hawks last season, making four starts. He averaged 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.

Wright, a first-round pick of the Toronto Raptors in 2015, has played for six teams. The others were the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.

In 411 career NBA games, he has averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals.

The Wizards' biggest deal of the day was agreeing to a five-year, $251 million contract extension with guard Bradley Beal.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In