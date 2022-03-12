The Chicago White Sox have agreed on a two-year contract with right-handed pitcher Joe Kelly, USA Today and The Athletic reported Saturday.

The club also agreed on a one-year deal worth $5.5 million with veteran infielder Josh Harrison, with a club option for 2023.

Both deals are pending physicals.

Kelly, 33, spent the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA in 48 appearances last season. The White Sox will be his fourth team.

Kelly is 50-29 with a 3.83 ERA in 365 career appearances (80 starts) with St. Louis, Boston and the Dodgers.

Harrison, 34, hit .279 with 60 RBIs in split action with the Oakland A's and Washington Nationals in 2021. The A's acquired Harrison at the trade deadline.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.