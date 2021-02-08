Washington State has suspended starting quarterback Jayden de Laura after the freshman's DUI arrest over the weekend, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

Citing a Pullman Police Department report, de Laura was arrested early Saturday morning after driving the wrong way. He failed a field sobriety test, was arrested, cited for misdemeanor DUI and released. de Laura refused to take a breathalyzer test, per the reports. He was also cited for driving without a license, per the reports.

WSU sports information director Bill Stevens said the athletic department was aware of de Laura's arrest and confirmed the suspension, per the reports.

de Laura started all four games for the 1-3 Cougars last season, completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 885 yards and five touchdowns against four interceptions. He rushed for another two TDs.

--Field Level Media

