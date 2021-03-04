The Golden State Warriors will play without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in Phoenix on Thursday night, The Athletic reported.
The game against the Suns is the second of a back-to-back for the Warriors, who lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
This is the final game before the All-Star Break for both teams.
Curry was selected to the All-Star team and is expected to compete in the 3-point contest. He won't play against the Suns for rest purposes.
Green has a sore ankle.
Neither player traveled to Phoenix, according to the report.
Curry is averaging 29.7 points, 6.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 35 games. Green is averaging 5.7 points, 8.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 31 games.
--Field Level Media
