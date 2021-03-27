Free-agent safety Xavier Woods signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday.
NFL Network reported the deal is worth up to $2.25 million.
The Vikings have hit free agency hard in a bid to shore up their secondary. They signed Patrick Peterson to a one-year, $8 million contract, and Mackensie Alexander reportedly has agreed to terms to return to Minnesota, where he played from 2016-19, after one season with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Woods, 25, recorded 72 tackles in 15 games (all starts) last season with the Dallas Cowboys.
He has collected 247 tackles, five interceptions and three forced fumbles in 60 career games (48 starts) since being selected by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
