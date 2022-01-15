The Minnesota Vikings reportedly have a list of seven prospects to replace fired head coach Mike Zimmer.
According to multiple reports Saturday, the Vikings have requested permission to interview candidates with head-coaching experience, as well as some who would be first-time head coaches.
Among those the Vikings are seeking to interview are offensive coordinators Nathaniel Hackett (Green Bay Packers), Kellen Moore (Dallas Cowboys) and Kevin O'Connell (Los Angeles Rams), as well as a quartet of defensive coordinators: Dan Quinn (Cowboys), Jonathan Gannon (Philadelphia Eagles), Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and DeMeco Ryans (San Francisco 49ers).
Bowles and Quinn have head-coaching experience. Bowles posted a 24-40 mark with the New York Jets (2015-18), while Quinn led the Atlanta Falcons to a 43-42 record (2015-20).
With openings with the Vikings, Jaguars, Bears, Broncos, Raiders, Giants, Dolphins and Texans, the competition will be high for some of these coaches.
Hackett is on the list of the Jaguars, Bears and Broncos, for example. Those three, plus the Dolphins, have sought to interview Quinn.
The Vikings fired Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday after the team finished 8-9 and out of the playoffs. Zimmer compiled a 72-56-1 regular-season record in eight seasons in Minnesota.
