Four-time Pro Bowl defensive end and longtime Viking Everson Griffen is expected to re-sign with Minnesota, according to multiple reports Monday.
Griffen, who played a decade with the Vikings, worked out with the club last week according to the official NFL's daily transaction and workout log.
Griffen racked up 74.5 sacks in 147 games (88 starts) for the Vikes from 2010-19. He had six sacks last season with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions, playing in seven games for each team after the Cowboys traded him to Detroit.
Griffen in January called Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins "an a--" before deleting the post and apologizing for it.
Griffen opted for free agency ahead of the 2020 season, signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys.
