Utah State is poised to name Ryan Odom its next head basketball coach, multiple outlets reported Monday.
Odom has spent the past five years at the helm of UMBC, compiling a 97-60 record that includes winning the America East Conference regular season in 2020-21 with a 14-6 overall record and a 10-4 league mark.
He is best known for leading the Retrievers to a historic win over Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, becoming the first No. 16 seed ever to knock off a No. 1 seed.
Odom, 46, would replace Craig Smith, who left the Aggies on March 27 to take the Utah job.
--Field Level Media
