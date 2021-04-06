Utah freshman guard Ian Martinez has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
Martinez averaged 5.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 25 games off the bench last season. He averaged 15.8 minutes while shooting 49.5 percent from the field.
Martinez's pending departure comes after head coach Larry Krystkowiak was fired last month.
Also, Martinez's father, Henry, was an assistant on the Utah staff. His future is currently uncertain after Craig Smith -- previously at Utah State -- was hired as the new coach.
Martinez is the fourth Utah player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. The others include the only two double-digit scorers on this season's team, junior forward Timmy Allen (17.2), senior guard Alfonso Plummer (13.6) along with seldom-used reserve sophomore guard Jordan Kellier (1.3).
Plummer is eligible to play another season due to the NCAA "free year" option due to the coronavirus pandemic.
--Field Level Media
