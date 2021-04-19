UNC Greensboro is set to hire Mike Jones as its next basketball coach, multiple outlets reported Monday.
Jones would replace Wes Miller, who left last week to take the Cincinnati job.
Jones went 174-150 at Radford, leading the Highlanders to one NCAA Tournament appearance and two regular season titles in the Big South. Jones is the third-winningest coach in Radford history.
Miller was the country's youngest coach at 28 when UNC Greensboro hired him 10 years ago. He engineered a rebuild of the program, securing a 185-135 record and two NCAA Tournament appearances.
--Field Level Media
