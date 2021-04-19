UNC Greensboro is set to hire Mike Jones as its next basketball coach, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Jones would replace Wes Miller, who left last week to take the Cincinnati job.

Jones went 174-150 at Radford, leading the Highlanders to one NCAA Tournament appearance and two regular season titles in the Big South. Jones is the third-winningest coach in Radford history.

Miller was the country's youngest coach at 28 when UNC Greensboro hired him 10 years ago. He engineered a rebuild of the program, securing a 185-135 record and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.