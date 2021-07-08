Tyson Fury tested positive for COVID-19 and his July 24 heavyweight championship bout with Deontay Wilder has been postponed, Dan Rafael and ESPN reported Thursday night.
At least three other people in Fury's camp also tested positive, per Rafael.
ESPN reported that a weekend date in October is being targeted for the highly anticipated third match between Fury, 32, and Wilder, 35.
The first Fury-Wilder meeting in December 2018 ended in a disputed draw. Fury won the rematch in February 2020 when Wilder's corner threw in the towel in the seventh round. Neither has appeared in the ring since.
Fury, a 6-foot-9 Englishman dubbed "The Gypsy King," is 30-0-1 with 21 knockouts. Wilder, a 6-foot-7 American known as "The Bronze Bomber," is 42-1-1 with 41 knockouts.
--Field Level Media
