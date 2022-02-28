Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will not work out at this week's NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The two top prospects, both still recovering from injuries, will participate in interviews and medical exams only.

On-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium are scheduled for Thursday for QBs and Sunday for defensive backs.

ESPN ranks Stingley and Corral as the No. 8 and No. 27 overall prospects, respectively, for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Stingley had surgery on his left foot in October, while Corral injured his right ankle in the Jan. 2 Sugar Bowl.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.