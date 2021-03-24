At least four Indiana players have reportedly entered the transfer portal since Hoosiers coach Archie Miller's firing on March 15.
Parker Stewart and Race Thompson entered the portal Wednesday, one day after Armaan Franklin and one week after Al Durham Jr.
Stewart transferred to Indiana in December from Tennessee-Martin and has not yet played for the Hoosiers. The 6-foot-5 guard told Stadium he would consider staying in Bloomington depending on the new coach.
Thompson's decision was reported by 247Sports. The 6-foot-8 junior started all 27 games in 2020-21 and averaged 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds.
Franklin averaged 11.4 points, second most on the team, to go with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 22 games (20 starts) last season.
Durham averaged 11.3 points in 26 games for the Hoosiers, who finished 12-15 and tied for 10th place in the Big Ten.
--Field Level Media
