The Minnesota Twins boosted their bullpen by agreeing to sign right-handed reliever Alex Colome to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
Per reports, the former Chicago White Sox closer will earn $5 million in 2021 and would make $5.5 million if the club exercises his option for 2022. A total of $6.25 million is guaranteed in the deal.
The 32-year-old Dominican Republic native has been a high-end, high-leverage bullpen arm for almost a decade after debuting with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2013. After pitching mostly as a starter in his first two seasons, Colome began his transition to the bullpen in 2015 before becoming a reliever exclusively the next season, when he made his lone All-Star appearance (37 saves, 1.91 ERA in 57 appearances).
Colome then topped the majors with a career-high 47 saves in 2017 while posting a 3.24 ERA. He spent part of the 2018 season in Seattle after a midseason trade, then pitched the past two seasons for the White Sox. In 2019 with Chicago, he posted his third career 30-save season (30 saves, 2.80 ERA), then finished 2-0 with a 0.81 ERA and 12 saves in 21 outings during the truncated 2020 campaign.
In his eight seasons, Colome is 28-23 with a 2.95 ERA with 138 saves in 326 appearances (19 starts). He has not allowed a home run since Sept. 28, 2019.
Earlier in the day, the Twins and slugger Nelson Cruz agreed on a one-year, $13 million deal for 2021, multiple outlets reported.
--Field Level Media
