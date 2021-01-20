The Minnesota Twins agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with free agent left-handed pitcher J.A. Happ, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.
Happ spent the past 2 1/2 seasons with the New York Yankees and had an up-and-down stint in pinstripes. He began his Yankees tenure in 2018 by going 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts after being acquired in the middle of the season.
He then struggled in 2019. The lefty made 31 appearances (30 starts) and finished with a 12-8 record despite an inflated 4.91 ERA.
Happ started nine games for the Yanks in 2020, going 2-2 with a 3.47 ERA in the abbreviated season.
The Yankees declined his $17 million option for 2021, prompting the Twins to pounce on the former All-Star. He made the All-Star team in 2018, a year he finished with a 17-6 record and a 3.65 ERA in 31 starts split between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Yankees.
Happ is 123-92 in his career with a 3.98 ERA pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies (2007-10), Houston Astros (2010-12), Toronto (2012-14, 2016-18), Seattle Mariners (2015), Pittsburgh Pirates (2015) and the Yankees (2018-20).
--Field Level Media
