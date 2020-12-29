The Minnesota Twins bolstered their bullpen Tuesday, coming to terms on a one-year deal with former Los Angeles Angels closer Hansel Robles, multiple outlets reported.
The contract is worth $2 million, MLB Network reported.
Robles, 30, had 23 saves in 2019, but in 2020 he struggled to a 10.26 ERA with an 0-2 record, one save, and was not tendered a contract by the club earlier this month. He was projected to make $4 million through the arbitration process, leading the Angels to cut ties with the reliever.
In six seasons with the New York Mets and Angels, Robles was 24-18 with a 3.91 ERA in 313 appearances. He has 27 career saves and 360 strikeouts in 333 2/3 innings, emerging as a closer after the Angels claimed him off waivers in 2018.
--Field Level Media
